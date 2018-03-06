Multi-purpose 'gathering space' planned at Northwest Arkansas food hub

A multi-purpose “gathering space” for dining, working and playing is planned in Northwest Arkansas.

The Holler, a concept of Ropeswing Hospitality Group, will open this summer in the 8th Street Market in Bentonville, according to a news release.

The 10,000-square-foot space will feature high-speed Internet and coffee as well as dining and recreation areas, the company said. Live music is also planned.

“We were eager to develop a concept that moves away from a traditional restaurant or cafe experience and leans into a local hangout that is unique to Bentonville,” Ropeswing Hospitality Group founder Rob Apple said in a statement.

The 8th Street Market food hub, which opened last year, is at 801 SE 8th St. in Bentonville.

Other tenants include Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food, Bike Rack Brewery, Markham & Fitz Chocolate Makers and Yeyo’s Mexican Grill.