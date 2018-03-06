O-lineman adds Hogs to list of offers

Junior offensive lineman Beaux Limmer steadily has added scholarship offers since receiving his first one from Texas State in October.

His latest offer came from the Arkansas Razorbacks during a visit Saturday.

Limmer, 6-5, 265 pounds, of Tyler (Texas) Lee arrived in Fayetteville with offers from Oklahoma State, Baylor, Vanderbilt, SMU, Tulsa and others. He was impressed by what he saw and experienced during the trip.

"Well first of all, Fayetteville is the most beautiful place I have ever been to and the campus is unbelievable," Limmer said.

Coach Chad Morris, offensive line coach Dustin Fry, and associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor made him and his parents feel at home.

"Coach Morris, Fry and Traylor were all very welcoming and spent a ton of time with me and my parents," Limmer said. "I loved all of the staff and the facilities, and I will definitely be back very soon and I could not be more excited to receive an offer from them."

While Limmer is in no hurry to make a commitment, he admits he envisions himself at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"I think I am going to wait and visit everywhere I can until I start to think about committing somewhere, but I could definitely see myself at Arkansas," he said.

His conversation with Morris was the high point of the visit. Morris made a point to tell Limmer his scholarship will always be there should he pledge to the Razorbacks.

"The biggest thing was that if I commit, he will honor it even if I get hurt in the season," Limmer said.

His weight room numbers reflect his excellent strength. In his most recent powerlifting meet, Limmer recorded a 360-pound bench press, 515 squat and 505 dead-lift.

Limmer said his parents were equally impressed with the visit.

"They loved it just as much, if not more, than I did," Limmer said. "They seemed to be able to relate to Coach Morris and Coach Traylor a lot."

Clack listening

Texarkana, Texas, junior quarterback Coltin Clack is another prospect who made his way to Fayetteville for a visit Saturday.

Clack, 6-3, 225, 4.8 seconds in the 40-yard dash, said he received a scholarship offer from Coach Chad Morris in the spring while Morris was still at SMU. He also has offers from Southern Miss, Florida Atlantic and Cornell while drawing interest from the Hogs and others.

He called the visit to Fayetteville "awesome."

"It was really cool to sit in on the quarterback meetings and the other team meetings, and getting to know all the coaching staff better," Clack said. "They're all great people."

Clack was injured in the fifth game of his junior season and ended up with more than 1,000 yards passing and 350 yards rushing. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock told him where he stood with the Hogs.

"Coach Craddock said he's just waiting on Coach Morris' approval to offer me," Clack said.

Clack said he plans to make a return trip to visit the Razorbacks. Should the Hogs extend a scholarship offer, Clack said they would be his top school.

"It would definitely be at the top of my list as of right now," Clack said.

Moody's plans

North Little Rock sophomore guard Moses Moody, 6-5, 185, has decided to play this spring and summer with St. Louis-based team Bradley Beal Elite, a team that plays on the Nike EYBL circuit.

He played last year with 15-under Team Superstar South of Little Rock. Moody has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Florida State and Baylor.

Email Richard Davenport at rdaven port@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 03/06/2018