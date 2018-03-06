Police identify SUV they believe fatally struck pedestrian on Arkansas road

Authorities on Tuesday said they are seeking the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian on an Arkansas road in February.

Jeffrey Campbell, 55, was struck near the 1400 block of Grand Avenue in Fort Smith on Feb. 14 and died from his injuries the next day, police said. Campbell is believed to be from Oklahoma.

An investigation identified the vehicle as a dark-colored 2004 to 2006 Dodge Durango with possible damage to its front on the passenger's side, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.