Police: Woman robbed of $700 while withdrawing money at North Little Rock ATM

A woman she was robbed at gunpoint of $700 while withdrawing money Saturday evening from an ATM at a North Little Rock credit union, police said.

The robbery happened around 5:15 p.m. at Union Pacific Credit Union, 1501 Pike Ave., according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

The 41-year-old victim told officers that someone approached as she entered her PIN number at the ATM and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t hand over “all the money” on her card.

A short time later, the victim reportedly felt a gun pushing into her back. She eventually gave the robber, who was wearing a black bandana over his face, $700 before he ran toward a black Nissan, authorities noted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.