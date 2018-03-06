Senior Bloomberg News editor to speak about fraternities' effect on society at Clinton School

A senior Bloomberg News editor will speak in Little Rock next week about his book on how the culture of college fraternities affects society.

John Hechinger, who was a 2011 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Public Service and a two-time winner of the George Polk Award for his reporting on education, will speak at 6 p.m. Monday.

The event will be at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service’s Sturgis Hall, 1200 President Clinton Ave., with a book signing to follow.

Hechinger wrote True Gentlemen: The Broken Pledge of America’s Fraternities. He said the fraternity culture influences Wall Street, Main Street and Washington.

[NEW: Sign up for The Week in Little Rock email newsletter]

“As centerpieces of campus life, fraternities still struggle with their original sins — what author John Hechinger calls ‘the unholy trinity’ of dangerous drinking, misogyny, and racism,” according to a news release about the talk. “For a nation faced with the current politics of divisiveness, ‘True Gentlemen’ argues that the college fraternity offers a chance to understand — and address — the roots of essential American conflicts.”