SOFTBALL: Hogs' McEwen, Haff Earn SEC weekly honors

On the strength of their standout performances that helped the Razorbacks to a 7-0 homestand, the freshman duo of Hannah McEwen and Mary Haff were honored by the SEC on Monday.

McEwen was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week while Haff was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

McEwen registered a .500 batting average (10 for 20) with 3 home runs, 16 RBI and 7 runs scored. She had at least one RBI in each game, including four in each of the first three games of the week.

In five appearances last week, Haff was 4-0 with a save and a 0.00 ERA. She recorded 40 strikeouts, gave up just 6 hits and issued only 4 walks in 26⅓ innings of work while holding the opposition to a .072 batting average. Haff threw the seventh no-hitter in program history in Arkansas' victory over Northern Colorado.