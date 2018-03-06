Burglary reported at Special Olympics Arkansas headquarters in North Little Rock

The headquarters of Special Olympics Arkansas in North Little Rock was burglarized Friday morning, a police report shows.

Authorities were called about 5:45 a.m. to 2115 Main St., according to the report. The building's southeast window had been broken and opened and an office had been ransacked, an officer noted.

The nonprofit's CEO told police that a backpack containing a digital camera and lenses, which were valued at about $1,450, had been taken from under a desk.

Members of North Little Rock Police Department often volunteer with the organization's events.

"I'm sure we're taking an extra-special look at that because we want to help them in any way we can," department spokesman Amy Cooper said.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.