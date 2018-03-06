Home / Latest News /
SWIMMING AND DIVING: Razorbacks' Schultz qualifies for NCAA championships
This article was published today at 2:31 a.m.
Freshman diver Brooke Schultz qualified for the NCAA championships Monday, finishing fourth overall with a 615.80 in the 1-meter springboard event at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships in Minneapolis.
Schultz becomes the second Razorback this season and first diver to qualify for the championships in Indianapolis next week, joining freshman Peyton Palsha (1650 freestyle).
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: SWIMMING AND DIVING: Razorbacks' Schultz qualifies for NCAA championships
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.