UA basketball player Dustin Thomas cited on drug charge weeks before dismissal from team, records show
This article was published today at 9:48 a.m.
PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER
Several weeks before being dismissed from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville men's basketball team on Monday, Dustin Thomas was cited on a drug possession charge in Fayetteville, records show.
According to a Fayetteville Police Department report, an officer spoke with Thomas shortly before 2 a.m. on Feb. 9 after seeing a white Ford Expedition with its brake lights on in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of South Razorback Road.
Thomas told the officer he lived at the complex, the report said, noting the officer smelled "burnt marijuana" before asking if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle.
[DOCUMENT: Read the full Fayetteville Police Department report]
Police wrote that Thomas initially said there wasn't anything illegal in the vehicle and that the cigar he was smoking was a Black and Mild.
"I told Thomas that if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and he handed it over at this time, I might be able to work with him to keep him [from] going to jail for the evening," the officer wrote. "Thomas handed me a small yellow envelope containing a small amount of unburnt marijuana."
Thomas was issued a citation on a charge of possession of marijuana "in lieu of arrest," the report said.
The status of the case wasn't clear on Tuesday. It also wasn't immediately known if the citation was the cause for Thomas' dismissal, which was announced on Monday for an unspecified violation of team rules.
LRDawg says... March 6, 2018 at 10:04 a.m.
Wow....ruin a kid's career over a "small amount of marijuana." Ridiculous
( permalink | suggest removal )
Razorbacks901 says... March 6, 2018 at 10:05 a.m.
What a way to totally screw up a free education!! He will pay the price for this for years to come. Most people spend half their life paying off student loans!! It sounds like he didn't just get a "second chance", he got multiple chances, and still couldn't get it right.
( permalink | suggest removal )
TravisBickle says... March 6, 2018 at 10:28 a.m.
I bet if you dismissed everyone on that team for smoking weed, they'd have to cancel the rest of the season!
( permalink | suggest removal )
hah406 says... March 6, 2018 at 11:11 a.m.
Thomas is a senior. His "career" is two or three more games at best. And this already was beyond his second chance, if folks will remember back just a ways.
( permalink | suggest removal )
