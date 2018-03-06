Watchdog: Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway violated Hatch Act

Home / Latest News /
WASHINGTON — A federal watchdog says White House counselor Kellyanne Conway violated the federal law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns.
The Office of Special Counsel, which is unrelated to Robert Mueller's office, says Conway violated the Hatch Act twice last year when she spoke out in support of Republican Roy Moore and against his Democratic rival, Sen. Doug Jones, in the Alabama Senate race.
"Ms. Conway, in her official capacity, attempted to influence the Alabama special election by advocating for the success and failure of candidates in that race," the report stated. Her comments came in separate interviews with Fox News and CNN.
Special Counsel Henry Kerner sent his office's findings to President Donald Trump on Tuesday "for appropriate disciplinary action." Because she is a presidential appointee, it is up to Trump to decide what — if any — punishment she will receive.
The White House disputed the independent agency's findings.
"Kellyanne Conway did not advocate for or against the election of any particular candidate," deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. "She simply expressed the President's obvious position that he have people in the House and Senate who support his agenda."
"In fact, Kellyanne's statements actually show her intention and desire to comply with the Hatch Act - as she twice declined to respond to the host's specific invitation to encourage Alabamans to vote for the Republican," Gidley added.
Career government officials found to have violated the Hatch Act can be fired, suspended or demoted, and fined up to $1,000.
Conway came under fire for violating a different ethics provision last year, when she pushed Trump supporters to purchase products sold under the Ivanka Trump brand. The White house told the Office of Government Ethics she was "highly unlikely" to do so again and that it was providing her with additional ethics training.
The report said Conway did not respond to multiple requests from the Office of Special Counsel to explain her comments.
In its response to the special counsel's office, the White House argued that Conway's job includes the role of providing "commentary" on Trump's thinking and that the unique circumstances of the Moore race need to be considered. Moore faced multiple allegations of sexual assault against teenagers, prompting Trump and the Republican National Committee to withdraw support, only to re-endorse Moore amid a contentious Senate debate on the GOP tax bill.
The Office of Special Counsel found that the White House reasoning "lacks merit," adding that Conway's comments went beyond commentary.
Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics who is the senior director of the Campaign Legal Center, the nonpartisan group which filed the OSC complaints against Conway, called on Trump to take disciplinary action against her.
"The White House cannot continue to have one standard for the federal workforce generally and a lower standard for appointees who are close to this President," Shaub said in a statement.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
kt2235 says... March 6, 2018 at 2:11 p.m.
They expect TRUMP to take appropriate action????? Seriously??????
ARMNAR says... March 6, 2018 at 2:11 p.m.
"...the best people..."
BOLTAR says... March 6, 2018 at 2:28 p.m.
Asking Agent Orange to punish Conway's violation of the Hatch Act is like asking Jeffrey Dahmer to punish a short order cook for failing to wash his hands.
Dogpatch says... March 6, 2018 at 3:16 p.m.
After years of Democratics violating the Hatch Act all of a sudden its important? Welcome to the underground Democrats Black operations! Where is Sessions? He’s letting the underground Democratic Party run wild.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BOLTAR says... March 6, 2018 at 3:39 p.m.
Can we have a steaming cup of something comprehensible with that word salad?
Illinoisroy says... March 6, 2018 at 4:46 p.m.
status quo for this adminstration
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBear says... March 6, 2018 at 5:04 p.m.
Yep, I was suspecting that as I watched what she was doing. This administration is in chaos and exhibiting so many ethics violations it's insane. But of course, we'll never see Republicans cry foul on them. Hypocrisy all around.
mrcharles says... March 6, 2018 at 5:20 p.m.
deputy press secretary said see, 1+1+1=1, now that is clear , She did not violate any law as our administration h no idea of what we are doing ,and we raise the defense of incompetence and dumb assness.
then we have dogpatch, is not that in ruin and overrun and in really bad shape,therefore an appropriate name for the primate I just read. Yes where is old alabamy? I agree he is really a bad AG. He was a good ole albamy boy when he was there being a good old southern heritage boy with that old confederate spirit of purity of heritage, purity of culture, purity of race, but everyone looks forward to those 5 star alabamy feetball players as smart people are smart enough to make exceptions to their normal racism to have their team beat others even if they have to use players who normally they would complain about being on their venerated institution started for white people.
I join in patch, where is sessions? lock her up. White house reasoning lacks merit [duh!], lack of reasoning by them there trumpets always lacks merit .
At least I feel vindicated when faux nuse tells its listeners every day about the hourly/daily scandals of the present administration.
mozarky2 says... March 6, 2018 at 8:05 p.m.
You may recall, "progs", that Al Gore spent every minute of his vice-presidency making fund-raising calls to fat cat donors...
( permalink | suggest removal )
mozarky2 says... March 6, 2018 at 8:09 p.m.
You "progs" set the standard. Lawlessness is now the law of the land.
