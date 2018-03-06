What Mike Anderson said previewing the SEC Tournament

— Arkansas coach Mike Anderson reviews Dustin Thomas' dismissal and looks ahead to the SEC Tournament:

Mike Anderson

-Everyone is 0-0. It's a new season. In a tournament setting we always talk about how we're going to come out and play in the first game. We had a chance to play early in the year in a tournament setting, so hopefully that helps our guys.

-We kind of stubbed our toe at Missouri. Defensively, we had some defensive lapses and we put them on the free throw line too often. But I think our guys are excited about playing in St. Louis.

-Anderson says he's taking four suits and hopes to get to wear all of them.

-On Dustin Thomas: Team rules are very important here. "It's the next guy up." Adrio Bailey, Gabe Osabuohien, Darious Hall, C.J. Jones will have to step up. It was important for those guys to get valuable minutes throughout the year for situations like this. Anderson, who left out Arlando Cook when running through names the first time, clarified Cook is part of that group.

-On losing a starter at this time of the year: One guy's misfortune is another's opportunity. "It won't take away from what we're trying to accomplish with this basketball team.'

-Jaylen and Daryl came here as heralded junior college guys. It's not how you start, it's how you finish. Anderson mentions those two weren't on anyone's preseason lists. Today's honors just go to show how these guys performed this year, and it's good to see that the coaches and writers recognized that.

-"C.J. practiced yesterday, and he didn't say much about it. He got treatment on his knee. He may have sprained it a little bit, but he'll be available. He'll be ready to play (this week)," Anderson said.

-I wanted Daniel to come in here and go at his own pace, but you see what his pace is. He's making plays happen, he can run the floor, block shots and rebound above the rim. He's a humble kid that's continued to work. Can't say enough about him. The thing is he's got a lot of basketball ahead of him. "I don't think he's finished yet."

-On the fouls at Missouri: There were times we played with our hands as opposed to our feet. Some of the calls were questionable. We've got to put a body on a body. We didn't do that a number of times at Missouri. That's going to be important this week. I want to turn up the pace and turn up the attack.