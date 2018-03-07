'Temporary layoff' to affect 150 employees at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas, company says

About 150 employees at a Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas will be laid off temporarily at the end of the month, the company said Wednesday.

The layoffs at the firm's Van Buren plant are due to changes in production needs, according to a statement from the Springdale-based meat processing group. The statement did not say how long the layoffs would last.

Those affected may be eligible to work at other locations in the River Valley area and in Northwest Arkansas, the statement said. The company will reportedly assisting with applications.

City officials in Van Buren were informed of a "labor force reduction" by Tyson Foods on Monday, a spokesman for the mayor's office said.

