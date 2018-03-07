$559.7M Powerball winner's lawyers to announce donation

CONCORD, N.H. — Lawyers for an anonymous New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot have announced she is giving some of the winnings to charities that feed hungry children and help girls in the state.

During a news conference Wednesday, the New Hampshire Lottery Commission handed over the winnings to the woman's lawyers. The lawyers also said she would give $150,000 to Girls Inc. and $33,000 each to three chapters of End 68 Hours of Hunger.

The winning ticket was sold in Merrimack for the drawing Jan. 6.

The woman will get her money as a legal fight over releasing her identity plays out in court. The commission approved the payment to a trust the woman set up.