Arkansas guard convicted of trying to take drugs into prison

PINE BLUFF — A jury has convicted an Arkansas prison guard of attempting to smuggle drugs into a prison.

The panel Monday convicted 33-year-old DeJuan Wills and recommended a five-year prison term or a 10-year term of probation. The Pine Bluff Commercial reported Circuit Judge Jodi Raines Dennis imposed probation.

Prosecutors say that, while reporting for work at the Tucker Unit in June 2016, Wills was caught with six packages of what was believed to be marijuana, but it turned out to be other plant material sprayed with K-2.

Prosecutors say that when Wills took off his boots while going through a metal detector, another guard noticed one of his insoles was loose. Three packages were found in the bottom of the boot, and another three were found in Wills' other boot.