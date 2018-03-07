Arkansas man killed in crash with tractor-trailer, authorities say

An Arkansas man died in a crash Monday morning between Loving, N.M., and Jal, N.M., the Texarkana Gazette reported, citing New Mexico State Police.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Monday on State Road 128 around mile marker 30 when a 2001 Dodge pickup rear-ended a 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, according to a report from Ray Wilson, New Mexico State Police public information officer.

The Peterbilt had slowed to make a left turn onto Vaca Lane, Wilson said, and it is not known why the Dodge did not slow down.

The pickup's driver, Matthew Rosenbaum, 22, of Wilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash is under investigation. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, authorities said.