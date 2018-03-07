Chief: Arkansas woman, 2-year-old hospitalized after apartment fire

An Arkansas mother and her 2-year-old child were hospitalized after an apartment fire Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said crews were called shortly before 9:15 a.m. to a building in the 4300 block of Union Avenue.

The apartment was a total loss due to the damage, he said. It was the only residence affected.

The mother and toddler were treated for smoke inhalation at a nearby ospital, and the 2-year-old was transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock for further evaluation, according to Howell.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, he said.