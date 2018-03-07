Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman pleads guilty to burning 3-year-old son with cigarette
By Hot Springs Sentinel-Record
This article was published today at 9:40 a.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
A Hot Springs woman pleaded guilty Monday to a felony battery charge stemming from allegations she burned her 3-year-old son with a cigarette because he urinated in his pants, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
Katie Kristine Lillard, 27, had been set to stand trial Wednesday in Garland County Circuit, but she instead entered the guilty plea to a charge of second-degree domestic battery. She was then sentenced to five years of probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $420 in court costs.
The child will continue to remain in the custody of Lillard's mother, and a court order barring Lillard from contact with the boy will remain in place, Deputy Prosecutor Shana Alexander said.
A probable cause affidavit states the boy's grandmother was baby-sitting him in Little Rock in December 2016 when she noticed what she believed to be a cigarette burn on his upper left thigh. That same day, the boy was seen at National Park Medical Center. He told a police officer there that "his mother got mad at him and burned him with a cigarette," authorities wrote in the affidavit.
In a subsequent interview at a child advocacy center, the boy reportedly said his mother burned him on his leg after he urinated in his pants.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas woman pleads guilty to burning 3-year-old son with cigarette
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
Murphy01 says... March 7, 2018 at 10:01 a.m.
Worthless trash
( permalink | suggest removal )
abb says... March 7, 2018 at 10:23 a.m.
Death by Scaphism for those that harm children.
( permalink | suggest removal )
TimberTopper says... March 7, 2018 at 10:50 a.m.
Here is a prime example of a human that is wasting good air!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.