Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman wins $1 million off scratch-off lottery ticket
This article was published today at 5:01 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
An Arkansas woman won $1 million playing the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, officials said Wednesday.
Laverne Clines, 68, of Jonesboro bought a Million Dollar Winner scratch-off ticket for $20 from Doublebee's at 3511 Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro, according to a news release.
Clines told officials she plans to take care of her family first but isn't sure what she'll do with the rest of the money.
She is the state's 62nd million-dollar winner since the lottery launched in 2009, officials said.
The Doublebee's store that sold the ticket will receive a 1 percent bonus commission of $10,000 for selling the million-dollar prize, according to the lottery.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas woman wins $1 million off scratch-off lottery ticket
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
TravisBickle says... March 7, 2018 at 6:05 p.m.
Honey, your family's gonna want ALL of it!!
( permalink | suggest removal )
Winfield says... March 7, 2018 at 9:03 p.m.
That million dollars don't look so good after federal and state taxes are paid from it.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.