Arkansas woman wins $1 million off scratch-off lottery ticket

An Arkansas woman won $1 million playing the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, officials said Wednesday.

Laverne Clines, 68, of Jonesboro bought a Million Dollar Winner scratch-off ticket for $20 from Doublebee's at 3511 Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro, according to a news release.

Clines told officials she plans to take care of her family first but isn't sure what she'll do with the rest of the money.

She is the state's 62nd million-dollar winner since the lottery launched in 2009, officials said.

The Doublebee's store that sold the ticket will receive a 1 percent bonus commission of $10,000 for selling the million-dollar prize, according to the lottery.