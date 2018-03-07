Sheriff: Leader of Arkansas school district's booster club arrested after $20,000 'unaccounted for'

A woman who ran an Arkansas school district's booster club has been arrested on a theft charge after an audit turned up thousands in missing funds, authorities said.

Allison Hartoonian, 28, of Harrison was booked into the Boone County jail Tuesday afternoon. She was no longer listed as an inmate there Wednesday.

The Boone County sheriff said in a news release that Hartoonian had been in charge of the Bergman School Booster Club, which handles concessions stand sales and sponsors for the school athletic department, since August 2017.

The Bergman School District superintendent initiated an investigation after finding that the club's account was "insufficient," the release said, noting a legislative audit "discovered funds in excess of $20,000 was unaccounted for."

Hartoonian did not provide a statement to authorities, according to the release.