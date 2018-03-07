BASEBALL: Arkansas Tech loses to Lyon, Central Baptist storms by OBU, Henderson State rallies

Arkansas Tech loses to Lyon

Andrew Sauceda broke a 6-6 tie with a triple in the eighth inning to lift Lyon College (12-6) to an 8-6 victory over Arkansas Tech University on Tuesday in Batesville.

Sauceda’s triple scored Easton Moore, who reached after getting hit by a pitch. After Kylan Barnett flied out, Kyle West had a sacrifice fly to score Sauceda with the final run.

Tyson Campbell retired Arkansas Tech (10-8) in order in the ninth to get his first save of the season.

Reese Chovane pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief of Cole Jenkins to get the victory.

Zack Kesterson (0-2) took the loss after pitching the eighth for Arkansas Tech.

Central Baptist storms by OBU

A four-run seventh inning by Central Baptist College (9-11) lifted the Mustangs to a 12-9 victory over Ouachita Baptist University (5-15) in Conway on Tuesday.

Trailing 9-7 going into the seventh, Baker Wilson doubled to score Austin Allen to make it 9-8. Three batters later, Trae Bobo singled to left to score Ben Madison, who was running for Brett Luna, and Wilson to put the Mustangs up 10-9.

After a walk to Jay French, Nash Nichols followed with a single to left to score Bobo to make it 11-9.

Bobo added an RBI single in the eighth to score Ryan Guyton with the game’s final run.

Bobo (4 for 5 with 4 RBI) and Wilson (3 for 4 with 2 RBI and 3 runs) led Central Baptist.

Ty Houser (1-0) picked six scoreless innings in relief to get the victory. Bo Sutton (0-3) allowed 3 runs on 4 hits seventh and suffered the loss.

Henderson State rallies

Joe Myers’ two-run single with two out in the bottom of the ninth lifted Henderson State University to a 9-8 victory over Union University on Tuesday at Clyde Berry Field in Arkadelphia.

With one out in the ninth, Dylan McCain doubled down the left field line. After Brentlen Schwaab struck out, Caleb Carr was hit by a pitch and Nolan Ryan walked to lead the bases. Myers singled in Carr and McCain to end the game.

Jordan Harris (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for Henderson State for the victory. Brady Cook (0-2) allowed 3 runs on 4 hits in the last 2 1/3 innings in a losing effort.

Harding scores late, beats Hendrix

Connor Kelly’s RBI single in the seventh inning lifted Harding University (6-12) to a 9-8 victory over Hendrix College (4-8) on Tuesday night at Warrior Field in Conway.

Kelly’s hit broke a 6-6 tie. Harding took advantage of a Hendrix error in the eighth to lead 9-6.

Hendrix closed to 9-7 in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Ford Sherrington and 9-8 in the ninth when Josh Walker scored on a passed ball. However, Harding’s Reed Roberts struck out Tanner Cooper with the bases loaded to end the game and earn his second save of the season.