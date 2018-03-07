Arlando Cook back home as 'a better man'

FAYETTEVILLE -- It will be a homecoming game for Arlando Cook when the Arkansas Razorbacks play their SEC Tournament opener Thursday night at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

Cook, a 6-8 senior forward, is from St. Louis and played at Madison Prep High School.

"Oh man, I can't wait," Cook said. "Getting to go home and play, it's big. I'm going to have a lot of family there, a lot people that haven't gotten to travel to see me play."

Cook hasn't put up big numbers this season, averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game. But he's made some key plays in two seasons at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville since transferring from Connors State (Okla.) Community College.

Last season Cook scored six points in the Razorbacks' 77-74 victory over Texas in Houston. All of his points came in the final 4:29 with a layup and hitting 4 of 4 free throws.

When Arkansas won 62-60 at Texas A&M last season, Cook had 6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. He had 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 blocked shot in a 79-68 Razorbacks victory at Auburn, shooting 3 of 3 from the field and 2 of 2 on free throws.

In Cook's final home game last week against Auburn, he had 7 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal to help the Razorbacks beat the No. 14 Tigers 91-82.

Cook, who has nine starts in 60 games at Arkansas, could play a bigger role in the SEC Tournament with the dismissal of senior forward Dustin Thomas on Monday by Coach Mike Anderson.

"It gives Arlando an opportunity, and playing at home, you know he's going to be super charged up," Anderson said. "Hopefully, he can go out and play very much like he did on senior night. He had a bunch of people on senior night and hopefully there will be a good carryover."

Anderson twice has suspended Cook after he was arrested outside of bars on Dickson Street.

In October of 2016, Cook was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication. In September of 2017, he was arrested on charges of misdemeanor first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication for his involvement in a fight.

Cook rejoined the team for the opener last season, and this season he was reinstated by Anderson after missing the first six games.

"Everybody goes through different trials and tribulations in their life," Anderson said. "That adversity shapes that person.

"For Arlando, I think he sees that there's more to life than games. He's learned and matured. He's doing well in school, knowing that degree's going to be there forever, something no one can take.

"Basketball, you can deflate that ball tomorrow, but what do you have after that? I think it's put some organization in his life, put a little discipline in his life.

"I think he's going to be better because of it. I really do."

Cook said he's on schedule to graduate with a sociology degree in May.

"Deep down inside, I'm not who a lot of people portray me to be," Cook said. "Coach A realized that. I'm pretty sure Coach A wouldn't want anybody that's a cancer on his team, so if I was a cancer, I wouldn't still be here.

"I think he really is in my corner, because he understands where I come from and the situations that I've been in."

Cook said after growing up in St. Louis that it wasn't an easy adjustment when he came to Arkansas.

"I'm going to be completely honest, it's been kind of hard being in a small town like Fayetteville," he said. "Now I talk to different counselors to keep my mind straight.

"I've put [the arrests] behind me and keep working hard for what's in front of me. I'm here to play basketball and get my degree. I just want to keep striving for my goals."

Arkansas senior guard Jaylen Barford is Cook's roommate.

"We're all human, so we all make mistakes," Barford said. "I think Arlando's learned a lot and he's made a lot of progress.

"I know what playing basketball here means to him -- and it means a lot. He helps our team more than people realize. He'll rebound, play defense, deflect passes, set screens. He does the little things that we need in different areas."

A lot of coaches might have dismissed a player after two arrests, especially if he wasn't one of the team's top players. So why has Anderson stuck with Cook?

"He's a good kid," Anderson said. "I think he has a good heart."

Cook was ranked as the No. 6 junior-college transfer of the 2016 class after averaging 16.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

"I know I haven't done all the things that a lot of people expected me to do," Cook said. "I've had a lot of ups and downs.

"But Coach A has always supported me, always looked out for me, always made sure I was on the straight path, even with the different things that I've gone through since I've been here. I know I've become a better man because of that."

Sports on 03/07/2018