Driver killed when vehicle goes airborne off I-40, lands on its top, Arkansas state police say

A 42-year-old Texas man was killed when his vehicle ran off Interstate 40 in Pope County and landed on its top, authorities said.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, James Willie Register, 42, of Gatesville, Texas, was driving a 2007 GMC west on the highway near mile marker 78, which is just west of Russellville, Arkansas State Police wrote in the report.

The agency said that the GMC veered off the right-hand side of the interstate before going "airborne" and landing on its top.

Register suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.

The report didn't indicate what might have caused the vehicle to leave the highway. Conditions at the time were said to be windy and dry.

At least 57 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.