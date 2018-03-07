CLASS 7A Girls Championship Game: North Little Rock’s fashionable Morris wears out opponents

Yo'Myris Morris does not spar with opposing defenses as much as she struggles with finding a proper-fitting pair of pants.

With a 6-2 slender frame sporting long sprawling legs and arms, Morris does not find many clothes off the rack that's either fashionable or practical. Shopping for the right apparel can be an exhausting chore for the North Little Rock senior.

"A 'long' is about 2 inches too short," Morris said. "Jackets, I can never find any of them to be long enough. And to get them online, it's hard to catch sales. They are so expensive."

Morris has found the perfect fit on the basketball court. In her four years with the Lady Charging Wildcats, she has a career average of 13.2 points and 11.6 rebounds a game. Her 607 career rebounds is a school record.

In Saturday's Class 7A state semifinal game against Little Rock Central, Morris brought down 20 rebounds to go along with 15 points.

"She has really good hands," North Little Rock Coach Daryl Fimple said. "She's an excellent rebounder, especially when she goes after them with two [hands]. Occasionally she gets lazy and tries to tip one to herself."

Morris and her teammates will attempt to earn a state title Thursday when the Lady Charging Wildcats play 7A-Central Conference rival Conway at the Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs. It will be the second time in three years the teams have played in the championship game.

Morris has signed to play for Texas Christian University. It's there that she not only plans to continue her basketball career but also to major in fashion design. She wants to start her own fashion company and call it "Yum60."

"I want to make clothes affordable for girls and women my size," Morris said. "There's no reason why people my size have to spend so much money on a pair of pants."

"Yum60" is a play off her nickname "Yummy" and her 6-foot frame. Morris said her mother gave her the Yummy tag because she "had big cheeks."

"People started calling me that, and I kinda liked it," Morris said. "I've had teachers tell me they are not calling me that, but after a couple weeks they realize it just sticks. I tell them, 'I'm serious. It's my name.' "

Although she's only 17, Morris has shown an extreme amount of maturity on and off the court. A year ago, her mother -- Katrina -- suffered a stroke. Morris and her two siblings continue to care for her mother.

"Mom gets a little better every day," Morris said.

Fimple says Morris' prospects of a solid basketball career are also getting better every day.

"Her best basketball is in front of her," Fimple said. "She's going to turn 18 while she's on TCU's campus [in August]. She has a lot of room to grow."

State finals schedule

Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs

THURSDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A GIRLS

North Little Rock vs. Conway, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 7A BOYS

Fort Smith Northside vs. North Little Rock, 4:15 p.m.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Quitman vs. Earle, 6 p.m.

CLASSS 2A BOYS

Earle vs. Marked Tree, 7:45 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 3A BOYS

McGehee vs. Drew Central, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Charleston vs. Mountain View, 4:15 p.m.

CLASS 5A BOYS

Little Rock Parkview vs. Mills, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

CAC vs. Riverview, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

6A GIRLS

Jonesboro vs. Greenwood, 11 a.m.

6A BOYS

Jonesboro vs. West Memphis, 12:45 p.m.

1A GIRLS

Mount Vernon-Enola vs. Wonderview, 2:30 p.m.

4A BOYS

Baptist Prep vs. Jonesboro Westside, 4:15 p.m.

5A GIRLS

Hot Springs vs. Watson Chapel, 6 p.m.

1A BOYS

Izard County vs. Guy-Perkins, 7:45 p.m.

North Little Rock vs. Conway, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs

Sports on 03/07/2018