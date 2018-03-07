Authorities: Jury indicts Little Rock man who said he got idea to make ricin from 'Breaking Bad'

A Little Rock man who told an FBI agent that he got the idea to make a deadly biological toxin from a television series was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday, authorities said.

Alexander Joseph Jordan, 21, faces one count of knowingly possessing ricin without obtaining a registration, according to a news release from Cody Hiland, the U.S. attorney for the state's Eastern District.

He was taken into custody Feb. 27, the release states. Five days earlier, he had called 911 after he feared he had accidentally ingested the substance at his Horseshoe Loop home, an FBI agent testified last week.

The agent said Jordan told authorities that he was considering killing himself by ingesting the ricin, but that he had no intention of harming anyone else, and warned authorities not to touch the liquid, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. He reportedly told the agent that he got the idea from the TV series Breaking Bad.

“Any time there is information that a deadly substance like ricin is present in our communities, our law enforcement partners will work together to take immediate and decisive action to eliminate the threat,” Hiland said in the release. “Now that the immediate threat to public safety has been contained, we turn our attention to prosecuting the person responsible for creating this dangerous situation.”

Jordan is currently in federal custody and will appear before a United State magistrate Judge at a later date, the release states.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.