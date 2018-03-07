Falling tree injures 4 Arkansas teens, trapping 2 underneath, fire chief says

Four Arkansas teens were hospitalized after a large tree fell Tuesday afternoon, hitting the boys and trapping two of them underneath, a fire chief said.

Jimmy Cason of the Stuttgart Fire Department said emergency responders were called to the 200 block of West 6th Street shortly after 4 p.m., where the teens had been playing on the corner.

The tree was old and likely knocked over by wind, Cason said, and its roots were already loose due to the ground being wet from last week's rain.

The two boys trapped under the tree were rescued and transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where they were kept overnight, according to Cason. One had a possible broken femur, and the other had a head injury, he said. He did not know whether they were released as of midday Wednesday.

The other two teens had minor injuries, including one's shoulder being popped out of place, Cason said, and were treated at Baptist Health Medical Center-Stuttgart.