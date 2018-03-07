Hogs host talented sophomore whose recruitment is expected to take off

Sophomore athlete Ty Love isn’t very well known among college recruiters, but that’s likely to change.

Arkansas was able to get a head start of many other schools by hosting him over the weekend.

Love, 6-2, 185 pounds of Yoakum High School in Texas visited the Hogs on Saturday with former teammate and Razorback offensive line signee Silas Robinson. He was impressed throughout the day.

“I really liked it all, like the weight room and the indoor facility and the outside practice fields and the (Jerry) Jones Center,” Love said. “But I think I really like the coaches. They all seemed pretty cool and relatable to my coaches here at Yoakum and the practice seemed fun too.”

Robinson gave Love a rundown of things to expect prior to arriving in Fayetteville.

“Basically, that’s it’s just a really nice school, that’s a whole lot of fun with some great people and he loves it,” Love said.

Yoakum Coach Bo Robinson, Silas’ father, coached twins Josh and Jordan Moore, who signed with Texas and Texas A&M, this past season. He believes Love is more talented than the twins.

“Well, he didn't play a lot this year because he was behind three DI guys but, he will be the focus in the passing game next year,” Robinson said. “I anticipate him being 6-3 and 210 before he is through. He is ahead physically of where the Moores were at the same point.”

Love takes part in track and field and has best of 6-4 in the high jump, 45 feet in the triple jump and a time of 22.5 seconds in the 200 meters. Robinson sees Love's recruiting taking off soon.

“I think he will blow up at camps this spring and summer,” Robinson said.

The Hogs ability to get Love on campus so early will likely help in the future.

“He really enjoyed it up here," Robinson said. "We put him on the plane and sent him back Sunday and I don't think he was ready to go.”

The energy level of Saturday’s practice caught Love's attention.

“The practice was awesome with the music playing and everyone was hype that was probably on thing that stood out,” said Love, who’s only other visit was to Texas.

Because of his size and athletic ability, Love could play several positions, but he believes receiver is his best bet.

“I think receiver fits me the best because I’m built like a receiver,” he said.