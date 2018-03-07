Hogs’ duo proves predictions wrong

FAYETTEVILLE -- An SEC basketball preseason media poll listed 12 players on two all-conference teams, but no Arkansas Razorbacks.

"I mean, it is what it is," senior guard Daryl Macon said at the time of the Razorbacks being snubbed. "But that's just someone's opinion. They're not out there on the floor playing us. So I try not to read too much into it.

"I can't say I'm shocked, but it's basketball at the end of the day. You've still got to go out there and play. That list doesn't mean anything."

Macon was asked whether he expected himself or Razorbacks senior guard Jaylen Barford to be on an All-SEC team after the regular season.

"How about we just wait and see," Macon said with a smile. "Give us a chance to show people what we can do."

Macon and Barford showed plenty this season as was evident when The Associated Press media and coaches' All-SEC honors were announced Tuesday.

Macon, a former Little Rock Parkview standout, was voted to the All-SEC first team by the AP and Barford made the second team.

As proof of how invaluable Macon and Barford have been to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville this season, they swapped spots in the coaches' voting with Barford making the All-SEC first team and Macon the second team.

Daniel Gafford, the Razorbacks' 6-11 forward from El Dorado, made the All-SEC freshman team voted on by the coaches.

"I'm happy for those guys, and if you talk to any of them, it's because of what the team is doing," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said of the individual honors for Macon, Barford and Gafford. "I think the team has really played well throughout the whole year, and I think those guys are a big part of what we do.

"So kudos to those guys, and well deserved."

Barford is the SEC's third-leading scorer at 17.9 points per game and also is averaging 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Macon is the SEC's fourth-leading scorer at 17.1 ppg and is tied for fifth in assists at 4.0. He leads the SEC in free-throw shooting (86.3 percent) and three-point shooting (43.8), just ahead of Barford (43.4).

"Macon and Barford are just dynamic," South Carolina Coach Frank Martin said. "They have a fearlessness of making the next play whether it's off the dribble, whether it's an offensive rebound, whether it's a defensive steal or just the ability to rise up and make shots.

"They're difference-makers and their teammates know it. Their teammates know they're special. They're not fun to coach against, but they're fun to watch as a coach."

Macon scored 25 points and Barford 24 in the Razorbacks' 81-65 victory over South Carolina. Macon also scored 25 and Barford 24 when the Razorbacks won 80-77 in double overtime at Georgia.

"Those guys' ability to make plays has probably been a great security blanket for their other guys throughout the season," Georgia Coach Mark Fox said. "Because they always know they've got someplace they can go to score."

Anderson said Macon and Barford were impact players last season when they joined the Razorbacks as junior-college transfers, but Anderson said they've taken their games to a higher level as seniors.

"But they were nobody's preseason [All-SEC] pick," Anderson said. "That's why I say it ain't how you start, it's how you finish.

"So that's a tribute to those guys. What they did in the offseason to form what I think is one of the best backcourts in the country. Not only the SEC, but in the country.

"They've developed, they've gotten better, and still there's room to improve. But it's good to see that the coaches and the writers recognized how these guys are playing. To me, that's confirmation on what we're doing."

Anderson said Macon and Barford are confident players and that the preseason SEC snub worked as a motivating factor for them.

"I think that motivates you to be the player you can be," Anderson said. "But I hope it's not the end, just to make all-conference. I don't think that's the end for these guys."

Gafford is averaging 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots. He twice blocked seven shots -- against Vanderbilt and Auburn -- to tie Arkansas' record in an SEC game along with Nick Davis, Steven Hill, Delvon Johnson and Hunter Mickelson.

"The jump he's made has been tremendous, and that's a tribute to Daniel, it's a tribute to our coaching staff," Anderson said. "I wanted him to go at his own pace, and we see what his pace is.

"There was no pressure on him coming in and being the savior. I just think as this season has unfolded, he's gotten better and being comfortable out there on the floor.

"Catching the ball in the post with space, he's making plays happen. He can run the floor. He can block the shot on one end, he can get on the other end and finish.

"He's a great rebounder, rebounds above the rim. Just very, very active. I think he's a humble kid that's continued to work and wants to be a great player. I can't say enough about him. At 6-11 and as athletic as he is, he's very, very unique."

First-teamers

Arkansas’ 10 first-team all-conference players since the Razorbacks joined the SEC prior to the 1991-1992 season:

YEAR;PLAYER;SELECTED BY

1992;Todd Day;Coaches/Associated Press

1992;Lee Mayberry;Coaches/Associated Press

1993;Scotty Thurman;Coaches

1994;Scott Thurman;Coaches/Associated Press

1995;Scotty Thurman;Coaches/Associated Press

1994;Corliss Williamson;Coaches/Associated Press

1995;Corliss Williamson;Coaches/Associated Press

2005;Ronnie Brewer;Coaches

2006;Ronnie Brewer;Coaches/Associated Press

2008;Sonny Weems;Coaches

2015;Bobby Portis;Coaches/Associated Press

2018;Daryl Macon;Associated Press

2018;Jaylen Barford;Coaches

All-SEC teams

ASSOCIATED PRESS

FIRST TEAM

POS;HT;CL;PLAYER, SCHOOL

G;6-3;Jr.;Bryce Brown, Auburn

G;6-3;Sr.;Daryl Macon, Arkansas

G;6-3;Fr.;Collin Sexton, Alabama

F;6-8;Sr.;Yante Maten*, Georgia

F;6-7;So.;Grant Williams*, Tennesee

SECOND TEAM

POS;HT;CL;PLAYER, SCHOOL

G;6-3;Sr.;Jaylen Barford, Arkansas

G;6-0;Sr.;Chris Chiozza, Florida

G;5-10;So.;Jared Harper, Auburn

G;6-5;So.;Mustapha Heron, Auburn

G;6-3;Sr.;Kassius Robertson, Missouri

PLAYER OF THE YEAR Yante Maten, Georgia

COACH OF THE YEAR Rick Barnes, Tennessee

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR Collin Sexton, Alabama

*unanimous selections

SEC COACHES ALL-SEC TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Jaylen Barford, Arkansas

Chris Chiozza, Florida

Yante Maten, Georgia

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Kassius Robertson, Missouri

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Tyler Davis, Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Daryl Macon, Arkansas

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Jared Harper, Auburn

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Jeff Roberson, Vanderbilt

ALL-FRESHMAN

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Nick Weatherspoon, Mississippi State

Jontay Porter, Missouri

TJ Starks, Texas A&M

ALL-DEFENSIVE

Donta Hall, Alabama

Anfernee McLemore, Auburn

Chris Chiozza, Florida

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

Superlatives

COACH OF THE YEAR Rick Barnes, Tennessee

PLAYER OF THE YEAR Grant Williams, Tennessee

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Juwan Parker, Georgia

CO-FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR Collin Sexton, Alabama and Kevin Knox, Kentucky

CO-SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR Jontay Porter, Missouri and Lamonte Turner, Tennessee

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR Chris Silva, South Carolina and Robert Williams, Texas A&M

