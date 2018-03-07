32-year-old accused of killing man found in North Little Rock ditch arrested, police say

North Little Rock police Wednesday arrested a man accused in a February homicide in which the victim's body was found in a ditch.

Ronnie Lee Woolfolk, 32, was arrested in Jacksonville on a capital murder warrant with assistance from the U.S. Marshall Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, the Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities determined that Domorion Williams, 24, died from multiple gunshot wounds before his body was found Feb. 27 in a ditch in the 7400 block of Baucum Pike, the release states. Authorities had previously reported the victim's first name was Damarian, but a spokeswoman for the department said Wednesday that Domorion was the name given by the state Crime Lab.

Woolfolk was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday afternoon, records show, and no bail has been set. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning, police said.

Six homicides have been reported in North Little Rock this year.