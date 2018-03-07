RAZORBACKS BASKETBALL REPORT: Opening created by dismissal

FAYETTEVILLE -- Dustin Thomas' dismissal from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville basketball team means the Razorbacks will have a new starting forward for the first time in seven games when they open SEC Tournament play Thursday night in St. Louis.

The Razorbacks will play the winner of tonight's South Carolina-Ole Miss game.

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson dismissed Thomas -- who had 17 starts this season, including the past six games -- for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

"You have some adversity take place and hopefully that means you have your team rally," Anderson said. "Somebody's misfortune is another guy's opportunity.

"But to me it won't take away with what we're trying to accomplish here with this basketball team."

The Razorbacks (21-10) are 5-0 this season without Thomas, who averaged 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 19.2 minutes.

Thomas was suspended for the first three games against Samford, Bucknell and Fresno State, and Anderson chose not to play him in home games against Ole Miss and South Carolina.

"It's the next guy up," Anderson said. "That's how we are as a team."

Players who could take Thomas' spot in the starting lineup include sophomore Adrio Bailey (12 starts this season), freshman Darious Hall (five), senior Arlando Cook (two) or freshman Gabe Osabuohien (no starts).

"So that's why I say it's important for all these guys to get quality minutes throughout the year, because you never ever know in a season that guys may get hurt, you may have foul trouble," Anderson said. "Somebody has got to step up to the plate, and we've got to keep it going right through the middle of the road.

"Keep that car running down the middle of the road and running really efficient."

Anderson declined to specify the reason for Thomas' dismissal or whether Thomas' citation for marijuana possession on Feb. 9, according to a Fayetteville Police Department report, had an impact.

"Team rules are very, very important," Anderson said. "There are standards here, and all of our guys are going to abide by them."

Jones practices

Sophomore guard C.J. Jones is practicing this week after going down with a knee injury in the Razorbacks' 77-67 loss at Missouri on Saturday.

Coach Mike Anderson said Jones didn't say much about the knee after he practiced Monday.

"I think he got treatment on his knee, may have sprained it a little bit," Anderson said. "He'll be available. He'll be ready to play."

Mizzou review

Missouri hit 27 of 33 free throws to Arkansas' 12 of 15 in beating the Razorbacks by 10 points.

The Tigers were called for 17 fouls to the Razorbacks' 26.

"I think there were times we played with our hands opposed to moving our feet," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "I think we were late on rotations, and then some of those calls were probably questionable.

"They shot a lot of free throws, I know that. But I think we can do a better job of really being in a position to see man and ball and get our rotation a lot crisper and limit the offensive rebounds."

Missouri had 11 offensive rebounds and outscored Arkansas 15-4 in second-chance points.

"There were some times where they got offensive rebounds where we have to put a body on a body," Anderson said. "We had been really, really good about that, so we have to carry out those assignments, especially in this kind of setting.

"A lot of teams are wearing down, they don't shoot the ball well. So their M.O. is to throw it up there and go get it. We have to make sure that we put body on body, come up with it and let's get the ball up and down the floor.

"I want to turn up the intensity. I want to turn up the attack mode."

At a glance

SEC MEN'S TOURNAMENT

At Scottrade Center, St. Louis

All times Central

TODAY'S GAMES

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Texas A&M vs. Alabama, noon

Missouri vs. Georgia-Vanderbilt winner, 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. LSU, 6 p.m.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina-Mississippi winner, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Auburn vs. Texas A&M-Alabama winner, noon

Kentucky vs. Missouri/Georgia/Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State-LSU winner, 6 p.m.

Florida vs. Arkansas/South Carolina/Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

First semifinal, noon

Second semifinal, 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAME

Championship, noon

Sports on 03/07/2018