Organizers of new central Arkansas music festival postpone event due to rain

A forecast of rain has caused the postponement of a new music festival that was scheduled to be held in central Arkansas next week, organizers said.

The Fulcrum will now take place in September, the group said in a Tuesday news release. The event was initially planned for March 16 and 17.

The venue, a 40-acre section of Davis Ranch, which is located in Cabot off Arkansas 107 about 10 miles north of the Little Rock Air Force Base, will stay the same, according to organizers. But Daniel Davis, one of the venue's managers, said he had not been asked about or personally notified of the date change by anyone working for the festival as of Wednesday morning. He said he didn't know if organizers had spoken with another of the venue's managers.

"The safety of our guests, performers and crew is our primary concern," the event's announcement states, pointing to February's record rainfall and more rain predicted the week of the festival.

Davis said the venue generally dries up quickly from rain due to the wind and its higher altitude, though an off-roading event held there the past weekend got "a little bit sloppy." He said it'll host another ATV event March 18.

Fulcrum ticket holders can fill out a form on the festival's website to request a refund.

Two of the headliners, Stephen Marley and PJ Morton, have agreed to perform in September, organizers said, though the release noted the exact date has not yet been set.

The announcement did not mention a previously announced third headliner: Nashville-based country group Love and Theft.

The other artists scheduled to perform, who were announced in December, have been notified and will be given the opportunity to play the rescheduled event, the release states.

One of those artists — Barrett Baber, a country singer and former contestant on NBC's The Voice — pulled out of the festival in January, his spokesman said. Everton Blender, a roots-reggae artist from Jamaica, was added to the list of performers last month.

Most of the lineup, which includes country, hip-hop, rock and gospel artists, has Arkansas roots. The Fulcrum was first billed as a "fan-driven" festival that would select its acts from a public poll on its website, with Kelly Clarkson, The Roots, Jimmy Fallon, Migos, SZA, Jessie J and Lil Uzi Vert listed as options.

Davis Ranch is the fourth venue the festival has announced since November, after negotiations with three Little Rock locations fell through. The event previously advertised War Memorial Stadium, the amphitheater at Riverfront Park and the grounds of the Clinton Presidential Center as venues.