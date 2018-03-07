Own-goal lifts Siloam Springs over Rogers High

ROGERS -- Siloam Springs coach Brent Crenshaw would rather be good than lucky, but he got the latter on Tuesday night , as a Rogers own-goal proved to be the difference for his Lady Panthers in a 3-2 victory over the Lady Mountaineers.

With Siloam Springs leading 2-1, the Lady Panthers booted a corner kick that ricocheted off a Rogers' player and in to the Lady Mounties' goal, giving Siloam Springs a 3-1 lead in the 51st minute.

"Sometimes you just need a little luck in this game," Crenshaw said.

Haley Arrick cut the lead to a single-digit in the 70th minute. Kristen Babbitt sent a pass across midfield, which Arrick corralled. She then maneuvered around Siloam Springs keeper Sydney Bomstad, who'd come up to help on the play, for the empty-net goal. And while that score cut the lead, it would have tied it if not for the Lady Mounties (1-1-1)' error just minutes before.

"I don't know what that team was, but it wasn't us," Rogers coach Aaron Crouch said. "Until we find our game again, we're going to see games like that.

"We just weren't with it today."

Brooklyn Buckminster scored two first half goals (17, 27) for Siloam Springs (5-1).

"We really talked about our movement off the ball, it really wasn't where it needed to be (in a tournament over the weekend," Crenshaw said. "We talked about it, and the girls came out did a really good job. Overall, this is a good win over a quality team."

Skylurr Patrick scored for Rogers in the 34th minute. Patrick received a pas just inside the penalty area, dribbled through the heart of the Siloam Springs defense, fired a shot off a defender, grabbed the rebound and put it back in for the goal, which cut the Lady Panthers' lead to 2-1.

BOYS: Rogers 3, Siloam Springs 0

The Mountaineers overcame the blustery conditions at Whitey Smith Stadium to dominate possession on the Panthers' half of the pitch, as they took the victory Tuesday night. Rogers had three players score goals, as it jumped out to an early lead and never relented.

Brian Flores broke a scoreless tie in the 15th minute. Then, Willie Hernandez padded the Rogers lead two minutes later. Hernandez recovered a loose ball just outside the penalty box, out ran the Siloam defender before firing a cross to the left goal post for the score.

Felix Escobar knotted the final score in the 56th minute. He gathered a loose ball in Siloam territory, put a move on a defender, and then outran the Panthers' keeper, who came out to defend, for the score.

Siloam Springs' best chance to score came in the 35th minute when a Christian Marroquin free kick sailed harmlessly over the right post.

Siloam Springs returns to action Friday night, when it hosts Van Buren. Rogers plays again Saturday, when it plays Green Forest in a tournament at Harrison.

