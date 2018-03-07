Police investigate shooting after man arrives at Little Rock hospital with wound to thigh

Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that injured a 20-year-old man.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, Tyler Bryant on Tuesday morning suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh that was not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers met with Bryant after 11 a.m. at Arkansas Children's Hospital. He initially told police that two strangers agreed to give him a ride to his grandmother's house, but he heard four gunshots and was hit as they traveled along Abigail Street in Little Rock, the report said.

Bryant said he got out, ran away and was picked up by another vehicle that took him to the hospital, police wrote.

But the report noted that Bryant later "told detectives he only heard one shot and was driven to the hospital in his vehicle." And the document states that doctors reported no holes in Bryant's jeans and that it appeared "there was gun shot residue on his underwear."

"They also advised the trajectory of the bullet appeared to have been fired from close range," police wrote.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects were named on the report.