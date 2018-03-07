Pulaski County to host veterans benefits fair

Pulaski County will host a veterans benefits fair March 24.

The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the grand hall of the Campus Center Building on the Pulaski Technical College campus in North Little Rock.

Vendors will share information, answer questions regarding health care needs and perform wellness checks, according to a news release.

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare SystemCQ and the Department of Veterans Affairs will help veterans sign up for benefits and make claims, the release states.

Veterans are asked to bring their DD214 forms, and spouses are encouraged to attend.

More information is available by calling Carlos Cervantes at (501) 340-6157.