SOFTBALL: Home run sinks Razorbacks; Harding splits doubleheader

Home run sinks Razorbacks

Madison Perrigan’s home run in the second inning lifted Wichita State (10-8) to a 1-0 victory over the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville at Wilkins Stadium in Wichita, Kan., on Tuesday.

Bailey Lange (6-4) allowed 5 hits in 7 innings for Wichita State. Mary Huff (9-1) allowed 1 run on 2 hits in 31/3 innings for Arkansas, which left eight runners on base.

Harding splits doubleheader

Harding University (12-4) lost 10-3 to Delta State (11-12) and won the second game 4-1 at Harding Softball Field in Searcy on Tuesday.

In the first game, Delta State scored five runs in the second inning with Kelly Byrd, Kaitlyn Eaves, Carlie Vice and Mari Alex Sandridge delivering RBI base hits.

Nicole Fullilove (3-1) picked up the victory allowing 3 runs on 7 hits in 7 innings. Amanda Berry (3-2) took the loss, allowing 6 runs on 8 hits in 1 1/3 innings for Harding.

In the second game, Amanda Fields had a two-run double in the fifth inning to break open a 2-0 game.

Emma Dwyer (4-1) got the victory for Harding, allowing 1 run on 7 hits in 7 innings. Taylor Johnson (5-5) took the loss, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits in 3 1/3 innings for Delta State.