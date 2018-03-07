Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, March 07, 2018, 1:46 p.m.

Southland Conference basketball tournament glance

This article was published today at 2:21 a.m.

At a glance

SOUTHLAND TOURNAMENT

At Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas

All times Central

MEN

TODAY'S GAMES

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 5 p.m.

Lamar vs. Central Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Sam Houston State vs. New Orleans-TAMU-CC winner, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Lamar-Central Arkansas winner, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

First semifinal, 5 p.m.

Second semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAME

Championship, 8 p.m.

WOMEN

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. McNeese State, 11 a.m.

New Orleans vs. Abilene Christian, 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Nicholls State vs. McNeese State-TAMU-CC winner, 11 a.m.

Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans-Abilene Christian winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

First semifinal, 1 pm.

Second semifinal, 3:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAME

Championship, noon

Sports on 03/07/2018

Southland Conference basketball tournament glance

