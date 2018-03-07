Southland Conference basketball tournament glance
At a glance
SOUTHLAND TOURNAMENT
At Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas
All times Central
MEN
TODAY'S GAMES
New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 5 p.m.
Lamar vs. Central Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Sam Houston State vs. New Orleans-TAMU-CC winner, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin vs. Lamar-Central Arkansas winner, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
First semifinal, 5 p.m.
Second semifinal, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAME
Championship, 8 p.m.
WOMEN
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. McNeese State, 11 a.m.
New Orleans vs. Abilene Christian, 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Nicholls State vs. McNeese State-TAMU-CC winner, 11 a.m.
Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans-Abilene Christian winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
First semifinal, 1 pm.
Second semifinal, 3:30 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAME
Championship, noon
