STATE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: ASU tops Tennessee-Martin, UAPB falls to Creighton, UCA beats Mississippi Valley State

SUN BELT

ARKANSAS STATE 13,

TENNESSEE-MARTIN 5

Jacob Jablonski went 2 for 3 and scored 4 runs, Cullen Ray went 2 for 4, scored 2 runs and had 5 RBI and Drew Tipton went 2 for 5 with 1 RBI and scored 1 run to lift Arkansas State University to a victory at Tomlinson/Kell Field in Jonesboro on Tuesday night.

Nate Alberius (2-0) struck out 11 in 7 innings while allowing 1 earned run.

Dom Bazzani (0-1) took the loss for Tennessee-Martin, allowing 4 runs on 3 hits in 2 innings.

The Red Wolves jumped out a 7-1 lead in the first three innings and led 9-1 through six before both teams scored two runs apiece in both the seventh and eighth innings.

Arkansas State took a 4-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Ray. Jablonski scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 and Grant Hawkins hit a two-run home run.

After Tennessee-Martin closed to 3-1 in the top of the third inning on an RBI-single by Tyler Albright, the Ray hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third to make it 7-1.

SWAC

CREIGHTON 10,

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 6

Cutter McDonald and Ricardo Sanchez finished with two hits each to lead the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in a loss to Creighton University at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

The Bluejays (6-4), who lost a weekend series against the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, jumped out to an early lead after scoring four runs in the top of the first inning.

After Creighton added three runs in the top of the fifth for a 7-0 lead, UAPB (4-5) scored five unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to cut the lead to 7-5.

Two runs in the eighth inning and another run in the ninth provided Creighton some cushion before UAPB scored a run in the bottom of the ninth.

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 19, MISS. VALLEY STATE 4

The University of Central Arkansas scored 19 runs on 18 hits, with 6 hits going for extra bases, in a rout over Mississippi Valley State at Bear Stadium in Conway.

The Bears scored five runs in the third inning, four runs in the fifth, five in the sixth and three in the eighth off three Mississippi Valley State pitchers. They took advantage of 7 walks, 3 hit batsmen and 5 errors with 7 runs unearned.

T.J.Black led the Bears by going 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and scored 2 runs. Dusty Wright went 3 for 5 with 2 RBI. Brett D’Amico went 3 for 5 and scored 2 runs. Rigo Aguilar went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and scored 2 runs.

Logan Gilbertson (1-0) picked up the victory in relief, allowing 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 6 in 2 2/3 innings.

Jeremiah Barr (0-2) took the loss, allowing 6 runs — 3 earned — on 6 hits in 3 innings.