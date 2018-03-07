GOLF: UCA’s Lira fourth in North Carolina, Henderson State women first in Oklahoma

UCA’s Lira fourth in North Carolina

University of Central Arkansas senior Fernanda Lira finished tied for fourth Tuesday at the River Landing Classic played at River Landing Golf Course in Wallace, N.C.

Lira shot a 215 (73-72-70) to lead the Bears to a sixth-place finish with a 887

Campbell won the tournament with an 857 with East Carolina finishing second at 868.

Henderson State women first in Oklahoma

Henderson State University women’s team shot a second-round 316 and won the Diffee Ford-Lincoln Invitational in Edmond, Okla. The Lady Reddies finished with a 622, six strokes ahead of Oklahoma Christian. Arkansas Tech University (636) was third. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (668) was 10th, Southern Arkansas was 11th (673) and the University of Arkansas at Monticello (680) was 13th.

Individually, Henderson State’s Sarah Wright finished third with a 149 (75-74) while her teammate Taylor Loeb finished tied for fifth with a 155 (71-84) with UAFS’ Olivia Gibbs (75-80). Arkansas Tech’s Avery Struck finished ninth with a 156 (78-78). UAM’s Frida Rydberg finished tied for 22nd at 162 (79-83).