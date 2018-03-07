TODAY’S MEN’S GAMES
This article was published today at 2:21 a.m.
UALR vs.
Appalachian State
WHEN 2 p.m. Central
WHERE Lakefront Arena, New Orleans
RECORDS UALR 7-24, 4-14 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 14-17, 9-9
RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ryan Pippins, 6-0, Soph. 7.7 2.2 G Jaizec Lottie, 6-1, Fr. 6.8 2.6 G K.J. Gilmore, 6-5, Jr. 2.8 1.1 F Oliver Black, 6-9, Jr. 6.6 7.0 F Kris Bankston, 6-8, Fr. 3.9 4.1 COACH Wes Flanigan (22-41 in second season at UALR and overall)
APPALACHIAN STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Justin Forrest, 6-2, Fr. 13.2 3.0 G Ronshad Shabazz, 6-5, Jr. 18.9 2.4 F Griffin Kinney, 6-8, Sr. 10.1 5.5 F Tyrell Johnson, 6-8, Jr. 7.5 4.1 F Isaac Johnson, 6-9, Soph. 7.2 8.3 COACH Jim Fox (44-77 in fourth season at Appalachian State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR APP 63.7 Points for 70.8 69.3 Points against 72.3 -1.3 Rebound margin +1.1 -0.7 Turnover margin -0.6 42.9 FG pct. 41.7 32.4 3-pt pct. 32.5 61.3 FT pct. 66.9
— Brooks Kubena
Arkansas State vs.
Louisiana-Monroe
WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central
WHERE Lakefront Arena, New Orleans
RECORDS Arkansas State 11-20, 6-12 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 15-14, 9-9
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Rashad Lindsey, 5-11, Sr. 9.0 2.2 G Ty Cockfield, 5-10, Jr. 14.8 2.9 G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Fr. 6.1 1.5 F Tristin Walley, 6-7, Jr. 6.9 4.3 F Tamas Bruce, 6-7, Sr. 9.0 5.7 COACH Mike Balado (11-20 in first season at Arkansas State and overall)
LOUISIANA-MONROE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Marvin Jean-Pierre, 6-3, Sr. 9.0 3.4 G Lance Richard, 5-10, Sr. 1.5 0.5 G Jordon Harris, 6-2, Fr. 8.7 2.0 F Sam McDaniel, 6-6, Sr. 11.2 6.2 F Travis Munnings, 6-6, Jr. 13.2 8.1 COACH Keith Richard (92-156 in eighth season at La.-Monroe, 242-273 in 17th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU ULM 74.7 Points for 70.3 78.9 Points against 68.6 -2.1 Rebound margin -1.0 +0.8 Turnover margin +1.4 44.4 FG pct. 43.7 34.2 3-pt pct. 36.5 71.6 FT pct. 71.6
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TODAY’S MEN’S GAMES
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.