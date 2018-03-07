Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, March 07, 2018, 1:53 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

TODAY’S MEN’S GAMES

By Brooks Kubena

This article was published today at 2:21 a.m.

UALR vs.

Appalachian State

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Lakefront Arena, New Orleans

RECORDS UALR 7-24, 4-14 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 14-17, 9-9

RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ryan Pippins, 6-0, Soph. 7.7 2.2 G Jaizec Lottie, 6-1, Fr. 6.8 2.6 G K.J. Gilmore, 6-5, Jr. 2.8 1.1 F Oliver Black, 6-9, Jr. 6.6 7.0 F Kris Bankston, 6-8, Fr. 3.9 4.1 COACH Wes Flanigan (22-41 in second season at UALR and overall)

APPALACHIAN STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Justin Forrest, 6-2, Fr. 13.2 3.0 G Ronshad Shabazz, 6-5, Jr. 18.9 2.4 F Griffin Kinney, 6-8, Sr. 10.1 5.5 F Tyrell Johnson, 6-8, Jr. 7.5 4.1 F Isaac Johnson, 6-9, Soph. 7.2 8.3 COACH Jim Fox (44-77 in fourth season at Appalachian State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR APP 63.7 Points for 70.8 69.3 Points against 72.3 -1.3 Rebound margin +1.1 -0.7 Turnover margin -0.6 42.9 FG pct. 41.7 32.4 3-pt pct. 32.5 61.3 FT pct. 66.9

— Brooks Kubena

Arkansas State vs.

Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Lakefront Arena, New Orleans

RECORDS Arkansas State 11-20, 6-12 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 15-14, 9-9

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Rashad Lindsey, 5-11, Sr. 9.0 2.2 G Ty Cockfield, 5-10, Jr. 14.8 2.9 G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Fr. 6.1 1.5 F Tristin Walley, 6-7, Jr. 6.9 4.3 F Tamas Bruce, 6-7, Sr. 9.0 5.7 COACH Mike Balado (11-20 in first season at Arkansas State and overall)

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Marvin Jean-Pierre, 6-3, Sr. 9.0 3.4 G Lance Richard, 5-10, Sr. 1.5 0.5 G Jordon Harris, 6-2, Fr. 8.7 2.0 F Sam McDaniel, 6-6, Sr. 11.2 6.2 F Travis Munnings, 6-6, Jr. 13.2 8.1 COACH Keith Richard (92-156 in eighth season at La.-Monroe, 242-273 in 17th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU ULM 74.7 Points for 70.3 78.9 Points against 68.6 -2.1 Rebound margin -1.0 +0.8 Turnover margin +1.4 44.4 FG pct. 43.7 34.2 3-pt pct. 36.5 71.6 FT pct. 71.6

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: TODAY’S MEN’S GAMES

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online