TODAY’S MEN’S GAMES

UALR vs.

Appalachian State

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Lakefront Arena, New Orleans

RECORDS UALR 7-24, 4-14 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 14-17, 9-9

RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ryan Pippins, 6-0, Soph. 7.7 2.2 G Jaizec Lottie, 6-1, Fr. 6.8 2.6 G K.J. Gilmore, 6-5, Jr. 2.8 1.1 F Oliver Black, 6-9, Jr. 6.6 7.0 F Kris Bankston, 6-8, Fr. 3.9 4.1 COACH Wes Flanigan (22-41 in second season at UALR and overall)

APPALACHIAN STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Justin Forrest, 6-2, Fr. 13.2 3.0 G Ronshad Shabazz, 6-5, Jr. 18.9 2.4 F Griffin Kinney, 6-8, Sr. 10.1 5.5 F Tyrell Johnson, 6-8, Jr. 7.5 4.1 F Isaac Johnson, 6-9, Soph. 7.2 8.3 COACH Jim Fox (44-77 in fourth season at Appalachian State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR APP 63.7 Points for 70.8 69.3 Points against 72.3 -1.3 Rebound margin +1.1 -0.7 Turnover margin -0.6 42.9 FG pct. 41.7 32.4 3-pt pct. 32.5 61.3 FT pct. 66.9

— Brooks Kubena

Arkansas State vs.

Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Lakefront Arena, New Orleans

RECORDS Arkansas State 11-20, 6-12 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 15-14, 9-9

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Rashad Lindsey, 5-11, Sr. 9.0 2.2 G Ty Cockfield, 5-10, Jr. 14.8 2.9 G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Fr. 6.1 1.5 F Tristin Walley, 6-7, Jr. 6.9 4.3 F Tamas Bruce, 6-7, Sr. 9.0 5.7 COACH Mike Balado (11-20 in first season at Arkansas State and overall)

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Marvin Jean-Pierre, 6-3, Sr. 9.0 3.4 G Lance Richard, 5-10, Sr. 1.5 0.5 G Jordon Harris, 6-2, Fr. 8.7 2.0 F Sam McDaniel, 6-6, Sr. 11.2 6.2 F Travis Munnings, 6-6, Jr. 13.2 8.1 COACH Keith Richard (92-156 in eighth season at La.-Monroe, 242-273 in 17th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU ULM 74.7 Points for 70.3 78.9 Points against 68.6 -2.1 Rebound margin -1.0 +0.8 Turnover margin +1.4 44.4 FG pct. 43.7 34.2 3-pt pct. 36.5 71.6 FT pct. 71.6