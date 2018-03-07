Central Arkansas Mean vs. Lamar

No. 7 UCA vs. No. 6 Lamar

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Merrell Center, Houston

RECORDS Central Arkansas 16-15, 10-8 Southland Conference; Lamar 19-12, 11-7

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Sr.;25.8;3.7

G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Sr.;14.2;6.2

G Matthew Mondesir, 6-5, Fr.;3.2;1.5

G DeAndre Jones, 6-5, Jr.;6.2;3.7

C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Fr.;8.8;5.4

COACH Russ Pennell (33-87 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 142-153 overall in eighth season)

LAMAR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Colton Weisbrod, 6-5, Sr.;15.0;8.1

G Joey Frenchwood, 6-1, Sr.;7.8;2.5

F James Harrison, 6-5, Sr.;8.8;2.3

F Josh Nzeakor, 6-8, Jr.;12.1;7.4

G Zjori Bosha, 6-5, Sr.;9.4;5.2

COACH Tic Price (65-65 in fifth season at Lamar, 232-187 in 15th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;LU

81.8;Points for;76.6

79.1;Points against;69.5

-3.3;Rebound margin;+2.2

+1.1;Turnover margin;+3.9

45.6;FG pct.;43.4

36.3;3-pt. pct.;35.1

73.5;FT pct.;66.3

CHALK TALK UCA clinched its second consecutive Sun Belt Conference Tournament berth with an 88-70 victory over Sam Houston State on Feb. 28, and the Bears finished the season with their third consecutive victory, 61-58, over Northwestern (La.) State on Saturday. ... UCA has yet to win a Southland Tournament game since the program joined the conference for the 2006-2007 season. The Bears are 0-3 in Southland Tournament appearances, and they lost 77-69 to Sam Houston State in the first round last season. ... Senior guard Jordan Howard was named Southland Conference Player of the Year on Monday. The 5-11 Chandler, Ariz., native led the conference in scoring (25.8 points per game), which ranks third nationally, and he became the all-time NCAA Division I career scoring leader in Arkansas with a game-high 28 points in that 88-70 victory over Sam Houston State. ... Lamar last won the Southland Tournament in 2012, and the Cardinals won four consecutive games before they finished the season with a 69-60 loss at McNeese State on Saturday. ... UCA has the Southland's third-best scoring offense (81.5 points allowed per game), which ranks 32nd nationally, and Lamar has the conference's fourth-best scoring defense (69.5 points allowed per game). ... Lamar senior forward Colton Weisbrod ranks 10th in the conference with 15.0 points per game. ... Central Arkansas beat Lamar 100-91 on the road in double overtime in their only previous meeting this season on Jan. 6.

