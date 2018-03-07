Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, March 07, 2018, 1:53 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Today's Southland Game

Central Arkansas Mean vs. Lamar

By Brooks Kubena

This article was published today at 2:22 a.m.

Guard Jordan Howard and the University of Central Arkansas men open play today in the Southland Conference Tournament against Lamar.

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Guard Jordan Howard and the University of Central Arkansas men open play today in the Southland Conference Tournament against Lamar.

No. 7 UCA vs. No. 6 Lamar

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Merrell Center, Houston

RECORDS Central Arkansas 16-15, 10-8 Southland Conference; Lamar 19-12, 11-7

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Sr.;25.8;3.7

G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Sr.;14.2;6.2

G Matthew Mondesir, 6-5, Fr.;3.2;1.5

G DeAndre Jones, 6-5, Jr.;6.2;3.7

C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Fr.;8.8;5.4

COACH Russ Pennell (33-87 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 142-153 overall in eighth season)

LAMAR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Colton Weisbrod, 6-5, Sr.;15.0;8.1

G Joey Frenchwood, 6-1, Sr.;7.8;2.5

F James Harrison, 6-5, Sr.;8.8;2.3

F Josh Nzeakor, 6-8, Jr.;12.1;7.4

G Zjori Bosha, 6-5, Sr.;9.4;5.2

COACH Tic Price (65-65 in fifth season at Lamar, 232-187 in 15th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;LU

81.8;Points for;76.6

79.1;Points against;69.5

-3.3;Rebound margin;+2.2

+1.1;Turnover margin;+3.9

45.6;FG pct.;43.4

36.3;3-pt. pct.;35.1

73.5;FT pct.;66.3

CHALK TALK UCA clinched its second consecutive Sun Belt Conference Tournament berth with an 88-70 victory over Sam Houston State on Feb. 28, and the Bears finished the season with their third consecutive victory, 61-58, over Northwestern (La.) State on Saturday. ... UCA has yet to win a Southland Tournament game since the program joined the conference for the 2006-2007 season. The Bears are 0-3 in Southland Tournament appearances, and they lost 77-69 to Sam Houston State in the first round last season. ... Senior guard Jordan Howard was named Southland Conference Player of the Year on Monday. The 5-11 Chandler, Ariz., native led the conference in scoring (25.8 points per game), which ranks third nationally, and he became the all-time NCAA Division I career scoring leader in Arkansas with a game-high 28 points in that 88-70 victory over Sam Houston State. ... Lamar last won the Southland Tournament in 2012, and the Cardinals won four consecutive games before they finished the season with a 69-60 loss at McNeese State on Saturday. ... UCA has the Southland's third-best scoring offense (81.5 points allowed per game), which ranks 32nd nationally, and Lamar has the conference's fourth-best scoring defense (69.5 points allowed per game). ... Lamar senior forward Colton Weisbrod ranks 10th in the conference with 15.0 points per game. ... Central Arkansas beat Lamar 100-91 on the road in double overtime in their only previous meeting this season on Jan. 6.

Sports on 03/07/2018

Print Headline: UCA men's capsule

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Central Arkansas Mean vs. Lamar

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online