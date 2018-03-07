Home / Latest News /
WATCH: After police pursuit, driver in Virginia gets out, darts in front of own car, is run over
By The Associated Press
ICYMI: Have you seen our latest in-car video capturing a man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car? 😬 Check out the footage! #FCPDStrangerCalls pic.twitter.com/fSbDts61R1— Fairfax County Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 7, 2018
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself.
Fairfax County Police released dashboard video from Tuesday's incident showing 30-year-old Isaac Bonsu getting out of his car on a residential street in the Alexandria section, a Washington suburb. But Bonsu apparently forgot to put the car in park and the video shows him running in front of the car and being struck.
Bonsu gets up and continues running. Police say they caught him, unharmed, after a brief foot chase.
Police say they initially pulled Bonsu over Sunday for an apparent equipment violation.
Charges against Bonsu include a third-time DWI, felony hit-and-run and illegal window tint.
Court records don't list an attorney for Bonsu.
