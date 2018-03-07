Home / Latest News /
Woman says she found tooth with blood on it while eating cashews
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.
RAVENNA, Ohio — An Ohio woman says she found a tooth with dried blood on it while eating cashews.
WKYC reported Nickolette Botsford said she felt something hard while eating the nuts and got sick when she saw it looked like a tooth.
The Ravenna woman said a hospital confirmed it as a human tooth spotted with dried blood. Her hospital report states she was treated for exposure to blood or bodily fluids.
It's unclear what product Botsford was eating and where it was purchased.
Botsford called Planters' parent company, which recently picked up the tooth for testing.
Kraft Heinz Co., based in Pittsburgh and Chicago, confirmed the item was a "foreign object" and said that it's investigating its manufacturing process and suppliers.
The company's email Tuesday night states it hasn't received any related complaints.
TravisBickle says... March 7, 2018 at 6:13 p.m.
She was too drunk to realize it was her own tooth.
