100 homes flooded after levee around central Arkansas town breaks, official says

Many residences in a small central Arkansas town are flooded after the levee around the town recent rainfall caused the levee to break, county officials said Thursday.

About 100 homes in Humnoke have between 16 inches and 2 feet of water inside, according to Doug Erwin, the county judge of Lonoke County. The town has a population of less than 300.

The levee surrounded the town, which has a lower altitude than the communities around it, Erwin said. It broke Monday night when water from Cabot and Jacksonville rushed in. He said officials hope to repair it in preparation for more rainfall that is forecast this weekend.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and the Red Cross are evacuating people and offering assistance, Erwin said.

"We're doing all we can do right now," he said.