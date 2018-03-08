Alabama O-line prospect still high on Hogs

Offensive lineman Joseph Stone, 6-8, 340, of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama talked about the latest in his recruiting on Recruiting Thursday.

He said the Hogs led for his services after visiting Fayetteville in early February and he said that remains true.

Stone also has offers from Purdue, Louisville, Florida-Atlantic, Mercer and Middle Tennessee. His teammate and highly recruited safety Myles Mason inked with Arkansas in February.