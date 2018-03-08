Home /
Alabama O-line prospect still high on Hogs
This article was published March 8, 2018 at 10:40 p.m.
PHOTO BY BEN GOFF
Offensive lineman Joseph Stone, 6-8, 340, of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama talked about the latest in his recruiting on Recruiting Thursday.
He said the Hogs led for his services after visiting Fayetteville in early February and he said that remains true.
Stone also has offers from Purdue, Louisville, Florida-Atlantic, Mercer and Middle Tennessee. His teammate and highly recruited safety Myles Mason inked with Arkansas in February.
