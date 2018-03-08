Subscribe Register Login
Friday, March 09, 2018, 12:13 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Alabama O-line prospect still high on Hogs

By Richard Davenport

This article was published March 8, 2018 at 10:40 p.m.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Dustin Fry, Arkansas offensive line/run game coordinator, runs a drill Thursday, March 1, 2018, during Arkansas spring football practice at the Fred W. Smith Football Center in Fayetteville.

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Dustin Fry, Arkansas offensive line/run game coordinator, runs a drill Thursday, March 1, 2018, during Arkansas spring football practice at the Fred W. Smith Football Center in Fayetteville.

Offensive lineman Joseph Stone, 6-8, 340, of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama talked about the latest in his recruiting on Recruiting Thursday.

He said the Hogs led for his services after visiting Fayetteville in early February and he said that remains true.

Stone also has offers from Purdue, Louisville, Florida-Atlantic, Mercer and Middle Tennessee. His teammate and highly recruited safety Myles Mason inked with Arkansas in February.

