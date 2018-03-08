Arkansan arrested after trying to meet someone he thought was 14 for sex after church, authorities say

An Arkansan is in custody after an undercover operation revealed he tried to meet someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for sex after church, authorities said.

According to a statement from the state's First Judicial District Drug Task Force, Dillon Hodge, 24, of Wynne was messaging online with the individual. When he was told her age, he responded that "he could be whatever age she needed him to be," the statement reads.

Hodge then sent photos of his genitalia and repeatedly offered to perform sexual acts, telling her he wanted to meet up for sex, the agency wrote on Facebook.

He also sent a video showing him performing a sexual act and requested that recipient send "sexy pics" of herself, according to the task force.

Wynne police, along with special agents from the task force and Arkansas State Police troopers, arrested Hodge after he agreed to meet with the individual after a Wednesday night church event, authorities said.

He denied any wrongdoing but then told authorities he had sent sent sexually explicit messages and photos to someone he thought was 14, according to the task force.

Hodge is charged with Internet stalking of a child but will face additional drug charges due to authorities finding a glass methamphetamine pipe on his person during the arrest, the statement reads.

As of Thursday morning, he was being held at the Cross County jail on $150,000 bond, records show.