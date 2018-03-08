Arkansas man wins $100,000 off $5 lottery ticket

An Arkansas man has won $100,000 in an state lottery scratch-off game, officials said Thursday.

Christopher Hewitt, 33, of Hamburg bought the $5 Triple Play ticket at Dillard Street Tobacco & Deli, 206 North Dillard St. in Monticello, according to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The store will receive a 1 percent commission, or $1,000, for selling the winning ticket.