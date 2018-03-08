Arkansas State Police: Man shot himself after car chase along U.S. 67

A car chase along U.S. 67 on Wednesday night ended with a Missouri man trying to take his own life in Arkansas, state police said.

The pursuit began in Bald Knob and ended in Beebe, with Judsonia police and White County sheriff's officers joining along the way, a news release states.

Phillip Stroisch, 42, of Chesterfield, Mo., shot himself after crashing his vehicle into multiple local law enforcement patrol vehicles, police said. He was reportedly wanted by Missouri authorities for felony assault.

Stroisch was critically wounded. He was stabilized by White County medical personnel and then transported to a Little Rock hospital, the release states.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting at the request of local authorities, according to the release.