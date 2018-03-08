Home / Latest News /
Arkansas teen in critical condition after shooting, police say
This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.
An Arkansas teen is in critical condition after a shooting on Wednesday, authorities said.
Hot Springs police responded to a report of a shooting victim being treated at National Park Medical Center, according to a news release. Marlon Dupree Sanders, 18, was still being treated there as of Thursday morning.
No further information was released, including where the shooting happened. The investigation was said to be ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas teen in critical condition after shooting, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.