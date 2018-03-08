Authorities: Arkansan charged after stealing car on test drive, leading police on chase

A McCaskill man accused of trying to outrun five law enforcement agencies driving a stolen car has been charged with theft of property and fleeing, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Records show Antonio L. Garner, 34, remained in the Howard County Jail in Nashville in lieu of $100,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon. He faces felony charges in the theft of a 2016 Chrysler 300 C model car from York Gary Auto. Garner's trial date will be July 24.

The pursuit reportedly reached speeds of 140 mph.

The incident started about 8:50 a.m. Feb. 27, when Garner asked York Gary Auto salesman Arturo Perez for a test drive, according to authorities. Perez used the remote car starter.

When Garner stopped the car, he told Perez to get out of the car, the newspaper reported. When the car salesman got out, Garner drove off.

The chase included the Howard County sheriff's office, Nashville Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Little River County sheriff's office and the Sevier County sheriff's office.

The report said Garner drove on the wrong side of the roadway, passing other vehicles in curves and forcing oncoming traffic into the ditch. The chase traveled from Nashville to Mineral Springs, then to U.S. Highway 71 south to Ashdown.

Officers were able to lay down spike strips in Ashdown to finally stop the car. The pursuit lasted about 30 minutes and no one was injured, according to the Texarkana Gazette.