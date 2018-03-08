Home /
Diamond Hogs set Friday doubleheader
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 11:33 a.m.
PHOTO BY BEN GOFF
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play a doubleheader against Kent State on Friday at Baum Stadium beginning at 3 p.m.
The second game, which will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, will serve as a replacement for a game originally scheduled to be played Saturday afternoon when severe weather is forecasted for Northwest Arkansas.
Both Friday games will be regulation nine innings. Sunday's game time remains scheduled for 1 p.m.
Tickets purchased for Friday's game will be accepted to watch both games Friday. Tickets purchased for Saturday's game can be exchanged for another regular-season game through the Razorback Ticket Office.
Kent State (6-3) is the final nonconference weekend opponent for the No. 7 Razorbacks (9-3). Arkansas is scheduled to begin SEC play next week with a home series against No. 6 Kentucky.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Diamond Hogs set Friday doubleheader
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.