Diamond Hogs set Friday doubleheader

— Arkansas will play a doubleheader against Kent State on Friday at Baum Stadium beginning at 3 p.m.

The second game, which will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, will serve as a replacement for a game originally scheduled to be played Saturday afternoon when severe weather is forecasted for Northwest Arkansas.

Both Friday games will be regulation nine innings. Sunday's game time remains scheduled for 1 p.m.

Tickets purchased for Friday's game will be accepted to watch both games Friday. Tickets purchased for Saturday's game can be exchanged for another regular-season game through the Razorback Ticket Office.

Kent State (6-3) is the final nonconference weekend opponent for the No. 7 Razorbacks (9-3). Arkansas is scheduled to begin SEC play next week with a home series against No. 6 Kentucky.