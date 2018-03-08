Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, March 08, 2018, 12:10 p.m.

Diamond Hogs set Friday doubleheader

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 11:33 a.m.

an-arkansas-hat-and-glove-sit-at-baum-stadium-during-practice-saturday-jan-27-2018-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

An Arkansas hat and glove sit at Baum Stadium during practice Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play a doubleheader against Kent State on Friday at Baum Stadium beginning at 3 p.m.

The second game, which will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, will serve as a replacement for a game originally scheduled to be played Saturday afternoon when severe weather is forecasted for Northwest Arkansas.

Both Friday games will be regulation nine innings. Sunday's game time remains scheduled for 1 p.m.

Tickets purchased for Friday's game will be accepted to watch both games Friday. Tickets purchased for Saturday's game can be exchanged for another regular-season game through the Razorback Ticket Office.

Kent State (6-3) is the final nonconference weekend opponent for the No. 7 Razorbacks (9-3). Arkansas is scheduled to begin SEC play next week with a home series against No. 6 Kentucky.

