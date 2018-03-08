Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, March 08, 2018, 12:09 p.m.

Ex-Trump campaign manager faces Russia interview

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:14 a.m.

Corey Lewandowski, one of President Donald Trump's former campaign managers, heads to meet with members of the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 17, 2018. Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, has agreed to be meet with investigators working for the special counsel in the Russia investigation, the New York Times reported on Jan. 17. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)


WASHINGTON — One of Donald Trump's former campaign managers has arrived on Capitol Hill for a private interview with the House Intelligence Committee as part of its Russia investigation.

Corey Lewandowski led Trump's presidential campaign for nearly a year. He was fired before the November 2016 election and held no official positions after he was let go. But he's remained close to Trump and some White House officials and has been a prominent defender of Trump on television.

Lewandowski first appeared before the committee in January. He refused to answer questions about things that happened after his time on the campaign, according to the committee's top Democrat, Adam Schiff of California.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

